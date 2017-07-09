First Alert Forecast: More storms on the way today

SUMMARY: A cold front will stall along the coast, keeping the chance for showers and storms in the forecast. A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect for Sunday for the chance for a few gusty thunderstorms.

TODAY: Clouds and sun with scattered showers and storms, especially this afternoon and evening. Not as hot with highs in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few storms. Lows will be in the 70’s.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun with scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90’s inland, mid 80’s at the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: A front along the coast will fizzle out and dissipate late Tuesday. Expect scattered showers and storms through then with a little less coverage of storms as we heat up again by mid-week.

TROPICS:  No tropical development is expected over the next several days. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sun
76° F
precip:
20%
10am
Sun
79° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sun
81° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
70%
7pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
20%
12am
Mon
75° F
precip:
20%
1am
Mon
74° F
precip:
20%
2am
Mon
74° F
precip:
20%
3am
Mon
73° F
precip:
20%
4am
Mon
72° F
precip:
20%
5am
Mon
72° F
precip:
20%
6am
Mon
71° F
precip:
30%
7am
Mon
73° F
precip:
30%
8am
Mon
75° F
precip:
20%
9am
Mon
77° F
precip:
60%
10am
Mon
78° F
precip:
60%
11am
Mon
80° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
12am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
1am
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
4am
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
6am
Tue
73° F
precip:
20%
7am
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
8am
Tue
77° F
precip:
20%
