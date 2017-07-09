First Alert Forecast: More storms on the way today

SUMMARY: A cold front will stall along the coast, keeping the chance for showers and storms in the forecast. A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect for Sunday for the chance for a few gusty thunderstorms.

TODAY: Clouds and sun with scattered showers and storms, especially this afternoon and evening. Not as hot with highs in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few storms. Lows will be in the 70’s.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun with scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90’s inland, mid 80’s at the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: A front along the coast will fizzle out and dissipate late Tuesday. Expect scattered showers and storms through then with a little less coverage of storms as we heat up again by mid-week.

TROPICS: No tropical development is expected over the next several days. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 76 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 50% 86 ° F precip: 70% 82 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 40% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 30% 73 ° F precip: 30% 75 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 60% 78 ° F precip: 60% 80 ° F precip: 40% 82 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 40% 83 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast