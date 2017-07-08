Woman dies after officer-involved shooting on I-40 in Johnston Co.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 40 has reopened after a deadly officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Johnston County on I-40 westbound, officials say.

Authorities say around 6:30 a.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol was responding to a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 337, west of Newton Grove.

Once on scene, a trooper saw a woman lying on the interstate armed with a firearm.

As the trooper approached her, an armed confrontation began and the woman was injured, authorities say.

She was transported to Wake Medical Center where she died.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was also involved in the shooting.

The identities of the woman, the deputy and the trooper have not been released.

The trooper and the Johnston County deputy have both been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, as standard procedure.

Around 1:35 p.m., the vehicle involved in the crash was towed from the scene.

The scene and investigation led to the shutdown of I-40 Westbound near Benson. The road reopened around 1:40 p.m.

The shooting remains under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.