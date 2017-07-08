UPDATE: Ayden woman charged with making bomb threats

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An arrest has been made following a bomb threat at Vidant Medical Center on Saturday.

38-year-old Suzanna Roberts has been arrested and charged with making a false bomb threat to a public building.

She currently being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

An all clear has been given at Vidant Medical Center after a bomb threat.

Spokeswoman Amy Holcombe said Vidant Police completed their search and found no threat. The hospital is no longer limited visitation and all clinical operations remain fully operational.

Vidant Medical Center is limiting visitation due to a Pitt County 911 call that suggested a bomb threat to the hospital.

“We are taking an abundance of caution to ensure safety of our team members, patients and visitors. We are currently conducting an active search,” said spokeswoman Amy Holcombe.

All clinical operations are still fully operational.

Vidant Medical Center is currently under emergency lockdown in Greenville.

Multiple sources inside the hospital said the lockdown is impacting the labor and delivery section of the hospital. One viewer said there are 12 people inside one room awaiting further instruction.

One source told WNCT’s Erica Anderson the hospital made an announcement about a threat and rushed them into a secured room.

WNCT’s Emily Gibbs is on scene, and said people are coming in and out of the main entrance as normal.

A hospital spokeswoman said they can not give any other comment.

