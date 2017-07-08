Truex Jr. dominates at Kentucky

Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick
Martin Truex Jr. (78) leads Kevin Harvick (4) through turn one during a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., Sunday, June 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) – Martin Truex Jr. was dominant throughout and had enough left on a final restart to win the NASCAR Cup race Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway.

Second in points entering the 400-mile event, Truex started second beside Kyle Busch and won the first two stages. He led the final segment by as many as 15 seconds before a final caution created overtime and bunched the field together.

That made no difference as Truex flew past Busch on the restart and went on to his third victory of the season and 10th of his career. He led 152 of 274 laps in the No. 78 Toyota to draw within a point of standings leader Kyle Larson, who finished second in a Chevy.

Chase Elliott was third in a Chevy, followed by Denny Hamlin and Busch in Toyotas. Busch led 112 laps, but fell short of his third Kentucky victory.

 

