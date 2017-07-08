Locals take part in gun violence awareness program

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – A community in the east came together Saturday to combat gun violence, by education their young ones.

Dozens of people in the Grimesland area took part in the second annual gun awareness program.

It is led by a former Greenville police officer, the president of citizens against violence and the senior pastor of the rebuild Christian center church in Winterville.

Those who took part in the program age from anywhere between 5 years and up.

During the program they learn about gun safety, when and where to use one, they even let them shoot off some.

Organizers said educating young ones now could save a life later.

“To expose them to it, you know to take the curiosity away, you know that by the time that someone else comes with their spiel they have knowledge to resist what they are saying, so you know they can make and education decision,” said Rebuild Christian Center Church senior Pastor Darron Carmon.

Gun featured in the program included semi-automatic rifles…pistols, revolvers and shotguns.