Greenville Fire-Rescue holds recruitment fair

GREENVILLE (WNCT) — People came from near and far today to attend Greenville Fire-Rescue’s career fair. Participants had a chance to talk with fire staff, watch training videos, and tour the fire house.

Although it was a large recruitment event, the station does seem to have specific criteria they are looking for, according to Chief Eric Griffin. “We are looking for people that can come in and be a good part of our team. Be a part of our team and be able to contribute and then be able to serve the community, so this event you find out who they are, where they’re from, and what their passions are.”

Griffin, Fire Rescue Chief for the City of Greenville says they see around 400 applicants every year wanting to join the fire department, but only 15 to 20 people are hired. And according to Chief Griffin its people with a passion for firefighting.

“I love helping people,” said recruitment attendee Ryan Stith. “That is my biggest thing – I like to be there for people when they need somebody the most. At least be able to be there and help them out in the situation, when they are at their worst.”

“Well I like helping people, that’s like in my heart,” said recruitment attendee, Kimani Baker. “So if this is an opportunity , then I might as well take it in my hands.”

And for Greenville Fire-Rescue, they realize this profession is male dominated, but find it important to hire a good balance.”Male or female, it doesn’t matter what dominated profession it is,” said Fire Rescue trainee, Marsha Roberts. “I think if you work hard and do the job, people respect that.”

“We want to be able to represent the community,” Griffin said. “When we go out there in the field, we are serving a diverse population and we want to have a diverse workforce to serve the population.”

For those interested in applying you have until the end of July, which is when Greenville Fire-Rescue will close the application period.