First Alert Forecast: Searing heat and the chance for strong storms

SUMMARY: Sunshine and hot temperatures will create an unstable atmosphere this weekend. A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect for the possibility of a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and sun. Hot and humid with a few storms, especially later in the day. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Highs will be in the 80’s & 90’s but it will feel like between 95 and 105 this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Lows will be in the 70’s.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun with scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A stalled front along the coast will keep the chance for storms in the forecast until it washes out on Wednesday.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression #4 has dissipated. No tropical development is expected over the next several days. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 82 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 20% 90 ° F precip: 20% 91 ° F precip: 20% 91 ° F precip: 20% 91 ° F precip: 20% 90 ° F precip: 10% 89 ° F precip: 10% 86 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 60% 76 ° F precip: 60% 75 ° F precip: 60% 74 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 40% 77 ° F precip: 50% 79 ° F precip: 50% 81 ° F precip: 30% 83 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 40% 85 ° F precip: 60% 86 ° F precip: 50% 86 ° F precip: 40% 86 ° F precip: 40% 85 ° F precip: 40% 84 ° F precip: 30% 81 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 40% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 40% 72 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast