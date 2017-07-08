First Alert Forecast: Searing heat and the chance for strong storms

SUMMARY: Sunshine and hot temperatures will create an unstable atmosphere this weekend. A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect for the possibility of a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and sun. Hot and humid with a few storms, especially later in the day. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Highs will be in the 80’s & 90’s but it will feel like between 95 and 105 this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Lows will be in the 70’s.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun with scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A stalled front along the coast will keep the chance for storms in the forecast until it washes out on Wednesday.

TROPICS:  Tropical Depression #4 has dissipated. No tropical development is expected over the next several days. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sat
82° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
83° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
86° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
89° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sat
90° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
91° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sat
91° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sat
91° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sat
90° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Sat
89° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sat
86° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
60%
10pm
Sat
76° F
precip:
60%
11pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
60%
12am
Sun
74° F
precip:
40%
1am
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sun
74° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
74° F
precip:
40%
4am
Sun
73° F
precip:
40%
5am
Sun
73° F
precip:
20%
6am
Sun
72° F
precip:
40%
7am
Sun
73° F
precip:
40%
8am
Sun
75° F
precip:
40%
9am
Sun
77° F
precip:
50%
10am
Sun
79° F
precip:
50%
11am
Sun
81° F
precip:
30%
12pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
30%
8pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
75° F
precip:
40%
1am
Mon
74° F
precip:
20%
2am
Mon
74° F
precip:
20%
3am
Mon
73° F
precip:
20%
4am
Mon
73° F
precip:
40%
5am
Mon
72° F
precip:
20%
