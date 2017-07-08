BREAKING: Portion of Vidant Medical Center under lockdown

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Vidant Medical Center is currently under emergency lockdown in Greenville.

Multiple sources inside the hospital said the lockdown is impacting the labor and delivery section of the hospital. One viewer said there are 12 people inside one room awaiting further instruction.

One source told WNCT’s Erica Anderson the hospital made an announcement about a threat and rushed them into a secured room.

WNCT’s Emily Gibbs is on scene, and said people are coming in and out of the main entrance as normal.

A hospital spokeswoman said they can not give any other comment.

