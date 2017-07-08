Boater rescues 2 passengers after plane goes down in NC

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Two people were rescued Friday after a seaplane went down in the Chowan River.

First responders were called to the scene at 3:33 p.m. The Coast Guard was called to respond as well.

Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes says two plane passengers were picked up by a boater. They were taken to an urgent care medical facility in Suffolk with non life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff Hayes says the plane is affiliated with Protocom Aviation, which is based in Chesapeake.

10 On Your Side spoke with Jonathon Guibas of Protocom Aviation over the phone, who says the plane is a Bush Cat and was already on the water when it flipped over. He told us that the two passengers had minor cuts and bruises and were at home resting.

Evan Newsome, who lives near the scene of the incident, says he’s thankful no one was seriously injured and was surprised to see the plane flipped over.

“I was just riding on the boat and then I saw the fire department and the EMT boats come by. I went up there and the two pontoons were sticking up like that out of the water. That’s all you could see,” he said.

Newsome says the passengers were not in the plane when he arrived. He wasn’t surprised to hear that a boater rescued them.

“People are all the time — fishing, going out wakeboarding and stuff. I’m not surprised someone found them.”

Newsome took photos of the plane because he knew it would get a lot of attention on the usually quiet river.

“I’m probably going to get asked millions of questions,” he said.