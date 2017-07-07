Winterville baseball team fundraising for Florida tournament

By Published:

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Winterville 8U All-Stars baseball team is heading to the regional tournament in Palm Beach but are asking the community’s help to get there.

The 8- and 9-year-olds worked hard throughout their season and are still practicing to do even better in Florida.

Parent Heather O’Brien said she is hopeful the community will rally around the children help the team get to the tournament.

We’re hoping to win the championship,” O’Brien said. “That’s what we play for. We like to win but stay humble about it as well.”

Fundraising events are going on all weekend starting Friday tonight with a movie in the park fundraiser starting at 8:30 p.m.

There will be two raffles and bake sales held at 10 a.m. Saturday; one at the Advanced Auto Parts on Memorial Drive by Sam’s Club and another at the Food Lion.

On Sunday there will be a raffle and bake sale at Moore’s Barbecue at 11 a.m.

On Monday, Wasabi 88 will donate 10 percent of all sales when receipts are dropped in the buckets.

Head to their Facebook page for more information.

