Volunteers, fosters needed for larger animals in eastern N.C.

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A horse in Greene County caught the attention of some in the community who were worried about its health, sparking a conversation surrounding a lack of resources available to help animals in eastern North Carolina.

Concerned citizens worried about the horse in Snow Hill reached out to 9OYS.

Greene County Animal Control said the older horse has been seen by a veterinarian and is on medication.

It is not the first time they have received calls about the horse, but they say it can get up and move around.

Greene County manager Kyle DeHaven said the county does not have the capacity to house larger animals like horses.

He said Greene County, like other governments in the East, relies on volunteers and donated resources to help those in need on a case by case basis.

Linda Sewell, a volunteer with the United States Equine Rescue League, said she has seen some horses in bad shape.

“Often times the horses that come into rescue are the ones that people didn’t really understand what was required to look after them,” said Sewell.

Sewell urges those considering getting a horse to do their research and know what they’re getting themselves into.

“Before you take on a horse, know that you have the resources and the interest,” Sewell said.

Sewell, along with other horse lovers in the area, are hopeful the community will come together to help the horses in need.

“I think that people in eastern North Carolina that have the knowledge and experience and the space to keep a foster should volunteer to foster a horse,” Sewell said.

Without the help of volunteers and fosters, counties may be left scrambling with nowhere to turn.

Greene County Animal Services says the horse seen in the picture is sunbathing and can get up.

They also say the horse is provided food and water.