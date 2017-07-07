Pitt County Post 39 advances in playoffs with late night, early morning sweep over Edenton

By Published:

WINTERVILLE (WNCT) Pitt County Post 39 advanced to the third round of the Area One, East Division playoffs with a doubleheader sweep of Edenton Thursday night at PItt Community College.

Post 39 scored two runs in the 9th inning to win a wild game one, 10-9. Pitt rolled in game two and won, 12-0.

Game one featured a rain delay because of a thunderstorm and was also delayed when an umpire collapsed due to the heat. The umpire walked off the field under his own power but did go to the hospital to get checked out.  The opening game took nearly four hours to play.

The two teams then started after 10pm in game two of the twinbill. Game two ended after midnight with Post 39 advancing.

Post 39 will now play the winner between Wilson and Wayne County starting Sunday.

 

