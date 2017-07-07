New recycling program set to kick off along the coast this weekend

By Published:

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT)–A broad coalition of cities, counties, businesses, and recycling will launch a campaign in Coastal North Carolina to encourage residents and visitors to recycle plastics bags and consumer product wraps.

The recycling awareness campaign will kick off Saturday, July 8, 2017 at the Earth and Surf Festival- a popular, annual environmental awareness event at North Topsail Beach, NC. The campaign includes a variety of public outreach efforts sponsored by the American Chemistry Council, Onslow County Solid Waste and Keep Onslow Beautiful and Sonoco Recycling. Additional events in other coastal communities will occur throughout the summer to help spread the campaign messages.

“The need for this came from the fact that we’re seeing more plastic bags on our beaches, we’re seeing more of them on our roadsides and we’re seeing more of them at our recycling facility in Onslow County where they aren’t recyclable,” Lisa Rider, Onslow Co. Solid Waste deputy director, said.

The campaign emphasizes the importance of not putting plastic bags and wraps in curbside recycling bins. Instead, these bags can be returned for recycling to major grocery and retail stores such as Food Lion, Walmart, Target, Harris Teeter and Publix.

Consumers simply collect their clean, dry bags and wraps in a

Plastic bag and drop them in a storefront recycling bin. To identify what materials can be recycled and the nearest recycling locations, check out plasticfilmrecycling.org.

