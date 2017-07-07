Major blood shortage impacts the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Recently, 9 On Your Side told you about the number of donors on the decline.

Earlier this week, the American Red Cross issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donors.

Red Cross officials say these shortages cause hospitals to be aware of the amount of blood going out and coming in.

There have been multiple cases where large units of blood have been needed.

In our area, the donations fell 1,600 units short and 61,000 nationally.

That’s the equivalent to them not collecting blood 4 days in a row.

This area needs 400 donors a day to keep their supply of blood fully stocked.

Pitt Community College responded to the shortage by giving away gift cards to attract people to give blood.

“It is my first time donating,” said Megan Keys a donor at the PCC. “Now I’m hoping I can do power red which means people with blood type O positive O negative AB negative you will be able to do what is known as power red which means you’ll give a little more blood.”

The Red Cross added these months are typically short , but this is significantly shorter than previous years.

Officials from the Red Cross said many factors play in the recent shortage.

One of them is travel. Families are out across the country on vacations.

Another large factor are schools and universities being on summer break.

Universities and schools make up 20% of all donations.