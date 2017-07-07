Shooting death under investigation in Woodlands Park area of Jacksonville

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Police are investigating a shooting death this afternoon.

Police in Jacksonville said an adult male’s body was found with an apparent gunshot wound at Woodlands Park around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

“Detectives are in the preliminary stages of this investigation and we will release additional information when we are able to,” stated Captain Ashley Weaver, JPD Investigative Services Supervisor. “This is an isolated incident with no safety threat to the public.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JPD Detective Daniel Karratti at 910-938-6410 or karratti@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information deemed to be of value or assistance to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text a Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES)

WNCT’s Elizabeth Tew is at the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.

