Greenville Recreation and Parks takes precautions to keep kids safe

By Published: Updated:
Osborn Park

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) — As the summer heats up, you might want to head outside and have some fun, but one factor you might want to keep in mind is the combination of dangerous temperatures and hot surfaces.

On any given day at the playground, the temperature of some swings, handles and slides can peak up to triple digits.

Recreation interim manager Bershuan Thompson says the temperatures on slides and swings may increase, but children can still play on the playgrounds.

“Even today when we ran our radar to test the heat on the elements, they were about 124 degrees,” said Thompson. “And when we laid our hands on the slide, it wasn’t that hot at all, and you could keep your hands there.”

And that’s just one of the precautions parents or summer camp counselors can take to protect kids from burning themselves.

Recreation and Parks staff say the number-one factor for accidents on playgrounds is not enough supervision.

“A lot of times accidents can be prevented if parents or guardians pay attention to the ones they love,” said Thompson.

On the other hand, some parents like Shannon Adams prefer to go the extra mile to protect her children.

“They have sunscreen on, and I should’ve picked a better day to come out here,” added Adams. “We had to get the blanket out the car and put it on some of the swings and slides, so they didn’t get burned.”

Greenville park superintendent Dean Foy says the playgrounds in place now were installed to prevent any burning.

“The elements we have in place catch a lot of sun,” said Foy. “You want to have your elements facing north and south, with the sun rising in the east set in west, it helps keep them cooler.”

As you head down to playgrounds, one precaution you do want to take is to make sure your children have protective clothing.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s