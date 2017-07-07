Greenville Recreation and Parks takes precautions to keep kids safe

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) — As the summer heats up, you might want to head outside and have some fun, but one factor you might want to keep in mind is the combination of dangerous temperatures and hot surfaces.

On any given day at the playground, the temperature of some swings, handles and slides can peak up to triple digits.

Recreation interim manager Bershuan Thompson says the temperatures on slides and swings may increase, but children can still play on the playgrounds.

“Even today when we ran our radar to test the heat on the elements, they were about 124 degrees,” said Thompson. “And when we laid our hands on the slide, it wasn’t that hot at all, and you could keep your hands there.”

And that’s just one of the precautions parents or summer camp counselors can take to protect kids from burning themselves.

Recreation and Parks staff say the number-one factor for accidents on playgrounds is not enough supervision.

“A lot of times accidents can be prevented if parents or guardians pay attention to the ones they love,” said Thompson.

On the other hand, some parents like Shannon Adams prefer to go the extra mile to protect her children.

“They have sunscreen on, and I should’ve picked a better day to come out here,” added Adams. “We had to get the blanket out the car and put it on some of the swings and slides, so they didn’t get burned.”

Greenville park superintendent Dean Foy says the playgrounds in place now were installed to prevent any burning.

“The elements we have in place catch a lot of sun,” said Foy. “You want to have your elements facing north and south, with the sun rising in the east set in west, it helps keep them cooler.”

As you head down to playgrounds, one precaution you do want to take is to make sure your children have protective clothing.