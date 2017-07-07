First Alert Forecast: Sunshine, heat, and storms

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A “First Alert Weather Day” goes into effect today as high heat and humidity could allow for some strong to severe thunderstorms. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly sunny this morning but quite warm and quite humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s to lower 80s along the coast. It is breezy at times with southwesterly winds at 10 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with strong/severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. These storms could contain pretty heavy downpours, quite gusty winds of 50+ mph and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Temperatures will continue to be hot and humidity will continue to be high. Highs today will be in the lower to mid 90s with a heat index again on either side of 100 degrees. It will be breezy, with southwesterly winds of 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Should be pretty quiet overnight with partly cloudy skies but breezy with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph, higher along the coast. It will be quite warm and humid with temps in the mid to upper 70s to around 80 along the coast.

WEEKEND: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of storms. Highs in the lower 90s on Saturday, heat index again around 100 but upper 80s on Sunday.

 

TROPICS:  Tropical Depression 4 continues to move steadily through the Atlantic

