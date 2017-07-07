Municipal election season begins as candidates file for office

GREENVILLE (WNCT) — Friday marked the first day candidates could officially run for office, so it was a full house at Board of Elections offices in Greenville Friday.

The door never stayed shut for too long, as people filed in and out ready to have their name on the ballots for November’s election. Room 108 was the popular room to be in, as two mayoral candidates signed into the running – PJ Connelly and Calvin Mercer.

“My two focus points are going to be jobs and public safety,” said Connelly. “I’m really excited about a lot of the opportunities that we have here in the city. You know, we got great universities. We got a great community college and we got a lot of students that graduated from there on a regular basis and we’ll be able to get them good jobs. And you know, also we want to work on public safety, extremely important. We’ve done a lot of good measures in my first term on council and I want to continue those measures.”

“Greenville is growing rapidly and as we approach 100,000 people in this city, this is a great opportunity to build on the progress that we’ve been making in the past few years,” said Mercer. “And to take Greenville to the next level in terms of economic development and jobs. And making this a great place to live and do business.”

In Lenoir County, two candidates born and raised in Kinston are ready to run for mayor as well — Don Hardy and BJ Murphy.

“So balance, unity and growth is what we’re going to be all about and also our city seal — that says for together, well I’m going to add together, for together and prosperity,” Hardy said. “You know, we can do far more better together than we could ever do apart.”

“Being able to build a relationship with every person or leader in this community, to understand where the issues really are,” said Murphy. “You know, we’ve got a lot of challenges facing us but we also got an incredible amount of momentum.”

In all, Greenville saw fifteen people file for office throughout the day.