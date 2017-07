KINSTON (WNCT) – Richelson Pena struck out eight batters in eight innings of work to lead the Down East Wood Ducks to a 7-1 win over Buies Creek Friday night at Historic Grainger Stadium.

The win moves the Woodies to within a half game of first place in the second half Southern Division standings.

Yeyson Yrizarri, Chuck Moorman and LeDarious Clark all homered for the Ducks in the win.

Game two of the series is Saturday night at 6pm.