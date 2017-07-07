Coples hosting 6th annual “Community Weekend”

KINSTON (WNCT) –  Former Kinston star Quinton Coples is hosting his 6th annual “Community Weekend” this weekend.

The weekend runs through Sunday and includes a football camp, a 7-on-7 gridiron tournament, a 5-on-5 basketball tournament and various rivalry games. The weekend wraps up with a Sunday cookout at Southeast Elementary. All events are free to the public.

“It’s just something that’s in me,” said Coples. “It’s something I’ve always been passionate about. I think it’s important to reach back and reach out to the youth that’s coming behind me and give them the opportunity to work on their skill set or to talk to them and educate them on some of the experiences that I had in life and give them the opportunity to grow and see that they can make it no matter what their circumstances is.”

 

