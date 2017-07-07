Citizen complaints lead to 7 drug arrests in Newport

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Seven people were arrested on drug charges Friday after the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said numerous complaints involving drug sales led them to a Newport home.

“Everything starts with the citizens in the community and this is another great example of the important role citizens can play in their community,” said Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck. “Between the complaints, leads and evidence obtained through surveillance, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the premises and arrest those involved in illegal drug activities.”

Detectives with a number of law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at 126 Bogue Sound Drive in Newport Friday.

After the warrant was served, the following people were arrested and face the following charges:

Christopher Dale Latham, age 34, of Newport on one count each of possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a dwelling to sell or store a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $50,000 secured.

David Zachary Elliott, age 26, of Newport, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000 secured.

Joseph Brandon Giffin, 21, of Newport, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000 secured.

Carson Samuel Giordano, age 26, of Newport, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000 secured.

Delmon Clint Johnson, age 36, of Morehead City, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000 secured.

Serena Faith Judy, age 27, of Beaufort, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000 secured.

Monica Joan Ward, age 27, of Newport, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $50,000 secured.

