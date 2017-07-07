Camera system helps Greenville police solve cases

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — When it comes to fighting crime, the Greenville Police Department is using more than just manpower.

Greenville police say the city’s public safety camera system has been a vital tool in solving many cases since they were installed by the state highway administration.

There are roughly 200 cameras throughout the city limits.

Many of the cameras are positioned above streets, but Chief Mark Holtzman said several are placed in the parking garage and parks for additional public safety.

Holtzman said the cameras are vital to the city’s operation and have allowed for several cases to be solved, including the recent First Citizens Bank Robbery.

“This system is not used on a daily basis,” said Holtzman. “This system is used continuously. As you’re going to see in our communications center, there are monitors all over the wall and our three or four communications staff that are in there are always looking at these cameras.”

Holtzman said he hopes to expand the system to include more of the city in the future.