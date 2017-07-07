Alive at Five concert held in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — To finish off the Fourth of July week, Punch is performing at the free Alive at Five concert on Friday.

The family friendly, free concert starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard Street, on the waterfront in downtown Morehead City.

Outside beverages and coolers are not allowed in the designated area but beverages will be available for purchase.

Punch specializes in ’70s and ’80s funk and retro as well as current Top 40, and their song list also includes the major hits from Motown, beach, country and some jazz standards.

WNCT’s Maria Satria and Dontae Jones are emceeing the event.

