Librarian says Grifton Public Library’s app offers 17,000+ books

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Grifton Public Library is using a new app called “Overdrive” to make sure people have access to literature 24/7.

The app offers access to over 14,000 adult books and nearly 4,000 children books.

Librarians say as long as you are a member of the library, you can get an account, download the app and check out books online.

There is no charge involved.

There are also no late fees because the app automatically returns the book after two weeks.

“Everywhere you go, kids today have access to some type of device,” librarian Shirley Mewborn said.”If they like that, why not put a book in their hand at the same time?”

Several other libraries across North Carolina have started using the app as well. It can be downloaded on any desktop computer, mobile device or tablet.