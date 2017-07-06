Greenville Utilities give out fans to those in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities provided a helping hand Thursday by giving out 100 fans to those in need.

The company has been handing out fans to people in the area for 24 years.

Pitt County Council on Aging executive director Rich Zeck encourages those in need to reach out.

“People will call us looking for a fan and then there’s a certain criteria,” said Zeck. “You have to be 60 and over, not received a fan from us in the last year and then priority goes to the people without an air conditioner.”

If you have an air conditioner and would like a fan, Zeck says to wait until the end of the season and if there are extra you can come and get one.