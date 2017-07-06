Greenville police seek help finding missing 13-year-old girl

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are asking your help finding a 13-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday night.

Dalyla Alshibli was last seen around 4 p.m. leaving her home on Dudley’s Grant Drive and walking toward the front of the complex near Firetower Road.

She was last seen wearing a white zip-up hoodie, black leggings/tights, and blue Nike sneaker.

She had her hair in a bun and wears glasses.

Greenville police said they have no evidence to suggest Dalyla is in immediate danger; however, she has yet to be located and her family is worried.

If you see her, call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315.