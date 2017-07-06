Greenville City Council to hold special meeting, could name new mayor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Later Thursday, the Greenville City Council is holding a special meeting, where a new mayor is expected to be named.

When or if that actually happens, that person will hold the position until there is another general election in November.

The process is in place through North Carolina statutes and calls for the position to be filled by appointment. It has some people in Greenville worried because so much trust is being put in the council.

When 9 On Your Side asked city council members how they felt, they responded, saying the method is simple.

“This is the statutory process,” said Dave Holec, Greenville City Attorney. “U don’t necessarily want to have the expense and the time that is involved for having a special election, especially when we have the filing period and the upcoming November election coming into play.”

There are city council members looking to be appointed to the position. If that happens, their position would be filled through the same process.

Currently, Kandie Smith is holding the pro-tem position for mayor.