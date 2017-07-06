Floyd leaving East Carolina to become Director of Athletics at Louisiana-Monroe

MONROE, LA (WNCT) – ECU executive athletics director Nick Floyd has been named as the new athletic director at the University of Louisiana-Monroe according to ULM President Nick Bruno.

Bruno told his head coaches and other department personnel on Thursday via an email.

“This is to inform you that Mr. Nick Floyd, Jr. has been selected to be our next Athletic Director,” Bruno wrote in that email.

Floyd’s departure follows on the heels of J. Batt leaving his post at ECU for a position at Alabama. That means ECU AD Jeff Compher’s top two administrators have left the Pirate program. Compher received a raise and five year contract extension last week.

Floyd’s first day at ULM is July 21.

 

