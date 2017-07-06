First Alert Forecast: High heat & humidity today with sunshine

SUMMARY:Typical summertime pattern returns today with higher levels of heat and humidity. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly sunny this morning with quite warm and quite muggy conditions. There are some areas of patchy fog. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with only a slight 20% chance of a passing shower or storm. High heat and humidity will take us through the afternoon. The “real feel” or heat index will be between 100 to 105 degrees for many. Remember to wear light colored and loose fitted clothing and stay hydrated. Reduce strenuous activity outside or leave it for the early morning or evening hours.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet tonight but pretty warm and muggy. There may be some areas of patchy fog.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of storms and highs in the 90’s with a heat index around 100 again for some.

TROPICS: We are tracking a weak cluster of thunderstorms between the Windward Islands and the Cape Verde Islands. Click here for your tropical update.

