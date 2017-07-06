Driver discharged from hospital following Carteret Co. Speedway crash

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Racer Jonathan Payne has been discharged from the hospital after being involved in a crash on the 13th lap of the U-CAR race at Carteret County Speedway on Wednesday night.

Payne had to be cut out of his car by emergency officials and was transported to a nearby medical center. Afterward, he was flown to a hospital in Hanover due to multiple traumas.

Payne said he suffered a concussion, bruised rib, multiple contusions, bruised femur and multiple soft tissue bruising.

Payne said it could take a few weeks for his injuries to heal.