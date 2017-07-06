Brody, Vidant offer new life-saving heart treatment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Health and East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine are now offering a new life-saving treatment for patients suffering from heart failure.

The LVAD, or left ventricular assist device, is a pump that restores blood flow to the body. It is designed to improve the quality of life for the patient and extending the rate of survival.

Lenoir County business owner Walton Jones Jr. was the first to receive the device at Vidant Medical Center.

Jones was experiencing a major decline in his quality of life but did not qualify for a transplant.

Then his doctors found an alternative.

“Now we can offer these world-class innovations here to home in eastern North Carolina,” said cardiologist Dr. Hassan Alhosaini.

After his surgery, Jones’ health has improved which would not be possible without the device.

Vidant and ECU are hopeful the treatment will help many more people in the future.