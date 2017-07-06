Beachgoers find new ways to cool down as temperatures heat up

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT)–Today’s hot weather didn’t dampen spirits at Atlantic Beach.

Just because the temperature outside was heating up didn’t mean that beachgoers were staying inside.

Instead, they were finding new ways to beat the heat.

There were a lot of people who set up tents. Other beachgoers were keeping cool by splashing around in the ocean. And of course, everyone was drinking water.

“It’s definitely a lot warmer but we’re making it happen with the shade and everything, between that and going out to the ocean,” Amanda Helton, beachgoer, said.

“Today it is a scorcher out there but we don’t stay in the sun too long,” said David Delesdernier, a beachgoer. “We’re trying to lather up with lotion as much as we can and then get in the water, come back out, get in the water, and come back out.”

Most folks also opted to stay out on the beach for less time than usual because of the heat.

