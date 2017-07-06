Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar coming to Greenville

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Burger fans in eastern North Carolina will soon have a new option. An official with Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar tells WNCT they plan on opening a restaurant in late September at 709 Greenville Blvd. SE. That’s next to the newly-opened Publix Supermarket.

The first Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar location opened in Charlotte in 2007. There are now more than 20 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Colorado. The chain is opening a location in Oklahoma in August.

According to their website, the company’s philosophy is “to prepare simple foods–such as the quintessential American dish, the hamburger–with culinary passion satisfied a craving among restaurant-goers like nothing had before.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s