Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Burger fans in eastern North Carolina will soon have a new option. An official with Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar tells WNCT they plan on opening a restaurant in late September at 709 Greenville Blvd. SE. That’s next to the newly-opened Publix Supermarket.

The first Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar location opened in Charlotte in 2007. There are now more than 20 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Colorado. The chain is opening a location in Oklahoma in August.

According to their website, the company’s philosophy is “to prepare simple foods–such as the quintessential American dish, the hamburger–with culinary passion satisfied a craving among restaurant-goers like nothing had before.”