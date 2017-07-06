Ayden residents search for answers after street floodings

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The town is looking for solutions after many citizens have seen streets flooded within the last 24 hours.

Over the past couple of years, the city has seen its fair share of flooding. Earlier this year, waterways within Pitt County have the potential to crest above major flood stages.

Many residents say the current draining system in place to remove debris and blockage from the street is not enough.

“It’s been a neglect that’s been going on for the past five years…and it just seems the town refuses to do anything about it,” said Skip Stang, a resident in one neighborhood.

Town Commissioner Mary Alice Davenport says she and her neighbors have seen higher water levels, which cause problems for their homes and has led to dangerous road conditions.

“The damages have been coming for years now,” said Davenport. “I think it all started years ago when we did away with all the ditches.”

Throughout the years, many areas have succumbed to the effects of the massive amounts of rain.

Ayden town manager Steven Harrell says the town is working to find a solution for the neighborhoods.

“What will be doing this upcoming week, is using camera equipment that we can use and we’re going to video the storm drainage lines in that particular block to determine whether or not there is some blockage,'” said Harrell.

Residents say they look to the future with hope and want to see change.

“It’s just a repetitious thing, it seems to happen every time it rains hard,” said Stang. “You can’t stop the rain but fixing the problem is possible.”