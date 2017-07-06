Ayden residents search for answers after street floodings

By Published:

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The town is looking for solutions after many citizens have seen streets flooded within the last 24 hours.

Over the past couple of years, the city has seen its fair share of flooding. Earlier this year, waterways within Pitt County have the potential to crest above major flood stages.

Many residents say the current draining system in place to remove debris and blockage from the street is not enough.

“It’s been a neglect that’s been going on for the past five years…and it just seems the town refuses to do anything about it,” said Skip Stang, a resident in one neighborhood.

Town Commissioner Mary Alice Davenport says she and her neighbors have seen higher water levels, which cause problems for their homes and has led to dangerous road conditions.

“The damages have been coming for years now,” said Davenport. “I think it all started years ago when we did away with all the ditches.”

Throughout the years, many areas have succumbed to the effects of the massive amounts of rain.

Ayden town manager Steven Harrell says the town is working to find a solution for the neighborhoods.

“What will be doing this upcoming week, is using camera equipment that we can use and we’re going to video the storm drainage lines in that particular block to determine whether or not there is some blockage,'” said Harrell.

Residents say they look to the future with hope and want to see change.

“It’s just a repetitious thing, it seems to happen every time it rains hard,” said Stang. “You can’t stop the rain but fixing the problem is possible.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s