Atlantic Beach, Surf City approve Sunday morning alcohol sales

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Two towns in eastern North Carolina have given the green light to earlier Sunday morning alcohol sales.

Atlantic Beach and Surf City both approved the decision.

The “Brunch Bill” allows restaurants to serve alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays, instead of noon.

After making its way through the General Assembly, the bill was left up to individual cities to decide ordinances. Both Raleigh and Carrboro have approved the measure, which will go into effect this weekend.

“We had to plan our day to have brunch only after 12:00,” said Ken Fritz, customer. “So now we can have a bit earlier brunch with family and friends.”

A big opponent to the Brunch Bill, the Christian Action League, argues it would take away from Sunday church service.

