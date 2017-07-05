Wood Ducks to celebrate “National Tattoo Day” on July 17th

Down East Wood Ducks Published:

Kinston, North Carolina – The Down East Wood Ducks announced that they will celebrate National Tattoo Day by giving $3 off any game ticket for the Woodies vs. Frederick Keys game on Monday, July 17th to anyone that has a tattoo.  The promotion is sponsored by Jacksonville Tattoo Company.

In addition, any fan that gets a Wood Ducks or Woodies tattoo will receive FREE admission for the rest of the games in the 2017 season (22 total games).   Wood Ducks GM Wade Howell will kick off the promotion by getting a “Woodies” tattoo from the Jacksonville Tattoo Company.

“The logo represents a milestone for me personally, professionally and as a new Kinstonian. The Wood Ducks are as permanent in Kinston as a tattoo….we are here to stay”, said Wade Howell, Wood Ducks GM.

Representatives from the Jacksonville Tattoo Company will be on site at the game on Monday, July 17th for consultation and to schedule future appointments.  Fans can stop by their table for more information.  Gates open at 6pm and first pitch is at 7pm.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s