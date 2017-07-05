Wood Ducks to celebrate “National Tattoo Day” on July 17th

Kinston, North Carolina – The Down East Wood Ducks announced that they will celebrate National Tattoo Day by giving $3 off any game ticket for the Woodies vs. Frederick Keys game on Monday, July 17th to anyone that has a tattoo. The promotion is sponsored by Jacksonville Tattoo Company.

In addition, any fan that gets a Wood Ducks or Woodies tattoo will receive FREE admission for the rest of the games in the 2017 season (22 total games). Wood Ducks GM Wade Howell will kick off the promotion by getting a “Woodies” tattoo from the Jacksonville Tattoo Company.

“The logo represents a milestone for me personally, professionally and as a new Kinstonian. The Wood Ducks are as permanent in Kinston as a tattoo….we are here to stay”, said Wade Howell, Wood Ducks GM.

Representatives from the Jacksonville Tattoo Company will be on site at the game on Monday, July 17th for consultation and to schedule future appointments. Fans can stop by their table for more information. Gates open at 6pm and first pitch is at 7pm.