Woman who lent trailer to Matthew victims passes away; left lasting impact

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Many people in the East are still feeling the impact of Hurricane Matthew.

However, one family was fortunate enough to get some help from an unlikely source.

Danah Waters was a police officer, daughter and a wife.

“It’s not that she never met a stranger but when she met you, you instantly felt comfortable with her,” said Jamie Waters, Danah Waters’ wife. “She was a great person.”

But then she got sick.

“She had stage four glioblastoma — brain tumor,” said Jamie Waters. “A lot of people didn’t even know she was as sick as she was because she just didn’t let it stop her.”

It definitely didn’t stop her from helping Mary Talley and her family. The Talley family was sleeping in tents after losing their home during Hurricane Matthew.

“(Danah) just kind of looked at me and said let’s let them use our camper,” Jamie Waters said.

In no time, the Talley family had a roof over the head and a new friend

“She was so nice and a very loveable person,” said Talley. “She’s come to check on the family bout three to four times since we had the trailer.”

Unfortunately, Danah lost her battle with cancer on June 27, but she’s left a lasting impact.

Talley said she remembers Danah Waters’ “smile and just how she reached out to reach people, to help them.”

She said she is forever indebted to the woman who helped her family in their time of need.

“I’ll remember that she said, ‘We love you all,’ the last time that I’d seen her and it made tears come to my eyes,” Talley said.

Jamie Waters said Danah was a giving person, and she is glad her wife’s memory will live on.