Troopers looking for driver in Beaufort Co. hit-run on July Fourth

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Highway Patrol is investigating a July 4th hit and run that sent a man to the hospital.

It happened just after 9 o’clock Tuesday night on U.S. 17 Business near the Washington city limit.

Troopers say Aaron Moore was walking in the road with his back to traffic when a person driving a PT Cruiser hit him and drove off.

The 22-year-old suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover.

Highway Patrol says the PT Cruiser is burgundy and would have damage to the front bumper and the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to the North Carolina Highway Patrol or your local law enforcement agency.

