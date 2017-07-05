Suspect in 2015 Onslow County murder arrested in Texas

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man wanted in a 2015 Onslow County murder was arrested Wednesday after the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force located him in San Antonio.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Travares Waters, 39, shot and killed Tony Lewis Jr. near the Shell gas station close to Cedar Creek Drive and Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville on March 17, 2015.

The Marshal’s Task Force had been assisting the Sheriff’s Office as Waters fled the state immediately after the murder.

The Sheriff’s Office said Waters was arrested without incident and is in custody in Bexar County, Texas, pending extradition to Onslow County.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Sgt. L. Hernandez atl lucinda_hernandez@onslowcountync.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2015-004530 when calling.