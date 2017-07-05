Pope Francis names a new bishop for Raleigh

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new Bishop is appointed to The Catholic Diocese of Raleigh.

Pope Francis made the announcement in Rome at 6:00am EST on Wednesday.

The Pope appointed Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama to serve as the 6th bishop of the Diocese of Raleigh.

Bishop Zarama is currently an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta. He will be installed at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral on August 29.

A press conference will be live streamed on the internet at 10 a.m. Wednesday with more information.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Raleigh comprises the 54 eastern counties of North Carolina.