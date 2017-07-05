Pope Francis names a new bishop for Raleigh

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new Bishop is appointed to The Catholic Diocese of Raleigh.

Pope Francis made the announcement in Rome at 6:00am EST on Wednesday.

The Pope appointed Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama to serve as the 6th bishop of the Diocese of Raleigh.

Bishop Zarama is currently an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta. He will be installed at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral on August 29.

A press conference will be live streamed on the internet at 10 a.m. Wednesday with more information.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Raleigh comprises the 54 eastern counties of North Carolina.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s