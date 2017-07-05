Police investigating block party instead jump on water slide

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina officers investigating a noise complaint instead joined the fun at a block party by jumping on a makeshift water slide.

The Asheville officers gained attention from media including Good Morning America after their trips down the slide were captured on video and shared by the department . One officer appears to slide using a garbage bag, while the other is on an inflatable raft with a child.

Police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse said the officers were responding to a noise complaint around 11 a.m. Sunday when they arrived at the holiday block party. Hallingse said the noise was children playing and an acceptable level, so they issued no citations. They also determined the slide laid out along the street allowed cars to pass, so they joined in the fun.