Pitt Community College encourages sign ups for food service training

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you are want to step into the food service industry but are not sure if you have the credentials, you may want to look into Pitt Community College.

The school is partnering with the city to provide basic service industry classes.

The program provides certifications for manager food safety, food handlers and kitchen safety.

Dean of Continuing Education Kristin Braswell said unfortunately enrollment has been low and wants to encourage the community and employers to sign up.

“A person with these credentials — if they walked into a local restaurant or food service type business with this skill set already and their certificates, they should definitely get hired immediately,” said Braswell. “And their rate of pay should definitely be higher.”

Braswell said they have lowered the price of the class to under $300.

