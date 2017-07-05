Operation Fan Heat Relief underway in Onslow Co.

ONSLOW CO., N.C. (WNCT)–In Onslow County, your help is needed to make sure elderly adults can stay cool this summer.

Operation Fan Heat Relief provides box fans to assist elderly adults or adults with disabilities.

Fans are distributed on a first come, first serve basis. And this year, Senior Services is running low on fans to give out and is asking for your help.

“Many of the seniors in Onslow County live in homes where there is not air conditioning,” Christine Kinnett, director of Onslow Co. Senior Services, said. “When you have a day where it’s 85 or 90 degrees and there’s no wind, their homes can become hot boxes.”

In order to receive a fan, applicants must be at least sixty years old with a health situation that is aggravated by the heat.

“These fans create that little bit of air movement that makes the difference between them being able to stay in their house and them having to leave and go somewhere else,” Kinnett said.

The fans and financial support were provided by Dominion Resources, Duke Energy Foundation, Progress Energy and Valassis Giving Committee.

Onslow County residents seeking to receive a fan can call 910-455-2747 for more information.