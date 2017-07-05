Missing pets a concern after Fourth of July fireworks

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — While fireworks can be fun for everyone, your furry friends may get scared, take flight or even end up in the animal shelter.

Dr. Anne Aldridge of the Pitt County Animal Hospital says during the holiday or thunderstorms it’s important to keep a close eye on your pets.

“Make sure your animals stay inside,” said Aldridge. “Supervise them when they go outside, just don’t leave them out there by themselves because a lot of times it’s not just the public displays that are the issue. It’s the private, people who are setting off firecrackers privately that are really loud. The ones that are maybe very close to the house that you’re not expecting.”

Unfortunately for Ayden dog owner Judy Padgett, fireworks proved to be too much for her Doberman to handle, as he went running off after hearing the neighbors Fourth of July celebrations. Padgett is still searching for her dog who she hopes returns soon.

Pitt County animal director Michele Whaley was surprised there haven’t been too many calls into the shelter today.

“We expected it to be really bad as previous years but we are not out of the woods yet,” Whaley said. “Just a lot of people on regular basis seem to wait a few days before they call reporting their pet is lost or found. So I don’t feel like we can take that sigh of relief that it’s not going to happen.”

If you’ve lost your dog or cat because of the recent thunderstorms or even fireworks, don’t give up hope; just check out your local shelters and post flyers.

If think you see Padgett’s dog Gracie, you can contact her at 252-902-8249.