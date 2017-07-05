Former N.C. Representative passes away in Vanceboro

The family of 72-year-old Johnny Mack Nichols, known professional as John M. Nichols, says he passed away peacefully in his home.

Born August 14th, 1944 in Farmville, NC, he graduated from Farmville High School and enlisted the U.S. Air Force.

After serving, he studied at East Carolina University before becoming a banker.

He was then elected to the Trent Woods town council in 1990 and then N.C. House of Representatives in 1992, where he served for 6 years.

His family says he loved Football, Golf, Deer and Duck hunting, and especially Beach Music and will be remembered for his big laugh and even bigger personality.

He is survived by his wife Judy L. Nichols, son John and daughter Amanda and Granddaughter Lauren as well as Brothers Jimmy and Danny and Sister Dewey Grubb of Greenville and many great nieces and nephews.

Visitation is the evening of Wed. July 5th and the funeral is Thurs. July 6th at 11am, both at Wilkerson Funeral home in Greenville, NC.