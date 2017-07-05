First Alert Forecast: High heat and strong storms possible this afternoon

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A nearby front and approaching disturbances may bring strong/severe thunderstorms this afternoon. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect.

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably to mostly cloudy with warm and quite humid temps in the 70s and 80s. There are some areas of patchy fog that you may run into on your way to work this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of storms. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Highs are around 90 and combined with the high humidity, the heat index will be around 100 degrees.

TONIGHT: Weather quiets down tonight but still warm and muggy with predominantly cloudy skies. There may be some areas of patchy fog late.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 90’s and a 20% to 30% chance of storms.

 

TROPICS:  A disturbance in the open Atlantic continues to organize. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
74° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
76° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
79° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
82° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
84° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Wed
89° F
precip:
30%
2pm
Wed
89° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Wed
88° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Wed
77° F
precip:
40%
10pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
76° F
precip:
20%
1am
Thu
75° F
precip:
20%
2am
Thu
75° F
precip:
20%
3am
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
4am
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
5am
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
6am
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
7am
Thu
74° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
75° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
78° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
81° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
85° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
88° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
90° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
91° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Thu
92° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Thu
92° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Thu
92° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Thu
91° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
80° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
80° F
precip:
20%
2am
Fri
79° F
precip:
30%
3am
Fri
79° F
precip:
50%
4am
Fri
78° F
precip:
20%
5am
Fri
78° F
precip:
20%
6am
Fri
77° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.