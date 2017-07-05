First Alert Forecast: High heat and strong storms possible this afternoon

SUMMARY: A nearby front and approaching disturbances may bring strong/severe thunderstorms this afternoon. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect.

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably to mostly cloudy with warm and quite humid temps in the 70s and 80s. There are some areas of patchy fog that you may run into on your way to work this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of storms. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Highs are around 90 and combined with the high humidity, the heat index will be around 100 degrees.

TONIGHT: Weather quiets down tonight but still warm and muggy with predominantly cloudy skies. There may be some areas of patchy fog late.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 90’s and a 20% to 30% chance of storms.

TROPICS: A disturbance in the open Atlantic continues to organize. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 74 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 30% 89 ° F precip: 50% 88 ° F precip: 40% 81 ° F precip: 50% 82 ° F precip: 50% 81 ° F precip: 50% 79 ° F precip: 70% 79 ° F precip: 40% 77 ° F precip: 40% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 20% 90 ° F precip: 20% 91 ° F precip: 20% 92 ° F precip: 20% 92 ° F precip: 20% 92 ° F precip: 20% 91 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 10% 83 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 30% 79 ° F precip: 50% 78 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast