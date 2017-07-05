Ducks fall at Winston-Salem, 7-4

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – A four-run first inning for the Dash (6-8, 30-54) proved to large to overcome for the Wood Ducks (7-6, 31-51) in a 7-4 loss on Wednesday night. Down East mashed nine hits – including multi-hit nights from Ledarious Clark, Carlos Garay, and Josh Morgan in the loss.

Brett Martin had the start for the Wood Ducks and collected five strikeouts in his second start since coming off of the disabled list. The four runs in the first were scored with two outs – a double by Brady Conlan and a home run by Seby Zavala each brought two runs in.

The Woodies’ response against Dash starter Jimmy Lambert would come in the third after Clark’s leadoff double. He scored on Yeyson Yrizarri‘s single to right in his first game with the Wood Ducks.

Martin settled down and retired seven batters in a row from the end of the first through the third. In the fourth, three runs scored on two hits – a single by Danny Mendick, and a two-run double by Luis Basabe.

One more run was plated for the Woodies in the fifth as Clark led off the inning with another double, but later scored on a wild pitch.

Martin exited with two outs and runners on the corners in the fifth, and Johan Juan entered to close the door and proceed to work two more scoreless innings.

Down East’s best chance came in the sixth inning with runners on the corners and one out. Two runs had already scored on a fielder’s choice and an error to bring the tying run to the plate in Yrizarri. He would ground into an inning-ending double play to end the the threat induced by Ian Hamilton.

The last ten batters of the game for the Wood Ducks were retired by Hamilton and Victor Diaz as the Dash clinched the season series with their 11th win over the Woodies.

Game three of the series comes at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday night at BB&T Ballpark. Right-handers Steven Bruce (0-1, 14.54) and Alec Hansen (0-0, 0.90) will go for Down East and Winston-Salem respectively.

