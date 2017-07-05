Crews on scene of Winterville Parkway crash

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a single-vehicle crash that has taken down traffic lights and power poles in Winterville.

It’s happening on the Winterville Parkway, near the intersection of Davenport Farm Road and Memorial Drive. That’s near the Handy Mart, Mayflower Seafood, and Fred’s Food Club.

WNCT’s Connor Kick is at the scene and tells us a truck is in the ditch and traffic lights are down across northbound lanes of Memorial Drive. The truck apparently hit a telephone pole during the crash. Crews from Greenville Utilities have been asked to respond to the scene.

Police are currently redirecting traffic in the area.

It’s unclear at this time as to what caused the crash. A witness at the scene said the person operating the vehicle couldn’t be located.

We’ll have additional details as they become available.