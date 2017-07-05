Craven County to hold public hearing on tethering animals

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County public hearing Wednesday night is expected to be packed with people for and against a proposed ordinance restricting the tethering animals.

Tyker Gonzales works with Cruelty in Craven, a group fighting to ban dog tethering.

“What we are allowing right now is wrong,” said Gonzales, “It’s causing problems. It’s causing a million dollar expansion to our county animal shelter. It’s causing thousands of animals to be put to sleep. What more do you need?”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says chained dogs are 2.8 times more likely to attack than dogs that are not chained.

Cruelty in Craven’s Tyker Gonzales says most of these victims are children.

“The last one in North Carolina to be bitten by a chained dog and had to be flown to Pitt Memorial was in Craven County,” Gonzales said. “I thought for certain that would have done it. Who are we protecting? Why don’t we want to do this?”

Opponents to the proposed law say it’s too restrictive and requires them to change practices they have had for years.

Supporters say they’re not out to make anyone a criminal. They simply want what’s best for everyone involved.

“There are many different ways to handle it, education being the key,” Gonzales said. “We’re not out to fine everybody that does this. We’re out to stop it.”

The public hearing Wednesday is open to the public and those on both sides hope the community speaks out.

“We need to be there,” said Gonzales. “We need to show up tonight for the county to understand this is what we want.”

The meeting starts at the Craven County Courthouse in courtroom four at 7 p.m.

