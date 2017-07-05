2 sent to hospital in Chocowinity collision

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-car collision at the intersection of Old New Bern Road and Possum Track Road in Chocowinity sent two people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers with the Highway Patrol said they got the call at 2:02 p.m.

A woman driving a pick-up truck failed to stop, causing a collision with the other car, troopers said.

The woman is being charged with failure to stop.

Of the three people injured, two were taken to Beaufort Vidant in Washington, while the other refused transport.

The road has opened back up.