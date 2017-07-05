2 sent to hospital in Chocowinity collision

WNCT Staff Published:

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-car collision at the intersection of Old New Bern Road and Possum Track Road in Chocowinity sent two people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers with the Highway Patrol said they got the call at 2:02 p.m.

A woman driving a pick-up truck failed to stop, causing a collision with the other car, troopers said.

The woman is being charged with failure to stop.

Of the three people injured, two were taken to Beaufort Vidant in Washington, while the other refused transport.

The road has opened back up.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s